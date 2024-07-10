Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $252.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

