Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.43

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.43 and last traded at $188.99, with a volume of 110582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.30.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 152,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

