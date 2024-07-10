Contrasting Banco Itau Chile Spon (ITCLY) and Its Peers

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Banco Itau Chile Spon to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 15.81% 12.73% 1.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion $423.68 million 4.70 Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors $28.44 billion $3.14 billion 11.32

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Itau Chile Spon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Itau Chile Spon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 727 2429 2417 125 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.95%. Given Banco Itau Chile Spon’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Itau Chile Spon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon peers beat Banco Itau Chile Spon on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Banco Itau Chile Spon Company Profile

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

