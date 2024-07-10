Contrasting Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $834.00 million 3.38 $148.71 million $1.22 21.80 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 1.95 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -81.00

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Highwoods Properties pays out 163.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 15.78% 5.44% 2.18% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -2.14% -5.38% -1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highwoods Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.92%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

