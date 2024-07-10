Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $13.01 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 238,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $729.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

