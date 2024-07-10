Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 11.8%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 255,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 189,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Trading Down 11.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

About Cora Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.