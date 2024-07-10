Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 12% Higher

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 2,672,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,345,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 36.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.