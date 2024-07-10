Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,858,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 6,703,900 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORZ. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

