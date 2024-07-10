Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.97. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,576,863 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CORZ. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

