Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.