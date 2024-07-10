Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.