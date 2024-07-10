Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

