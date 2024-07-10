Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

