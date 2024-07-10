Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

