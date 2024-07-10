Creightons (LON:CRL) Shares Down 5.5%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.24). 238,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 50,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.86 million, a PE ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

