Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.46

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $718.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.