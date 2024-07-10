Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,783 shares of company stock worth $10,223,642. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

