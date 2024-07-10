Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 4.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.24. Approximately 152,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 844,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,736.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,783 shares of company stock worth $10,223,642. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

