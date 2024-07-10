Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Crocs by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 0.9 %

Crocs stock opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

