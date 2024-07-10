Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) rose 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.43 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.39 ($0.09). Approximately 134,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 109,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

