CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $397.12

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $397.12 and last traded at $384.28, with a volume of 862662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.09, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

