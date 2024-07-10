Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 24,753 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 26,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 817,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 156,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

