CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of -100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -166.7%.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,757.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,757.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $56,464.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,918.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 91,600 shares of company stock worth $97,252 and sold 144,421 shares worth $155,195. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

