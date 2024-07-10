Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $4,595,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.