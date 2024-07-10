CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $269.79 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.