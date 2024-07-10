D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, BTIG Research Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BTIG Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Sunday, July 7th. BTIG Research analyst C. Reichardt forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter. BTIG Research has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. BTIG Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.40 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

