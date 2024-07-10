Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $254.74 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $256.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

