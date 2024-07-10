Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

