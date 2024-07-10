Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,713 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,372,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

