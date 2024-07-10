Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

