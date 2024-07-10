Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 594 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

