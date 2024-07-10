Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.22.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

