Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,121 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

AR opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

