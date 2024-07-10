Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

