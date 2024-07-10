Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $4,991,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,975,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $4,991,671.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,975,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,808,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,487 shares of company stock worth $57,429,128. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.