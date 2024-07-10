Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,017 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Catalent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 376,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

