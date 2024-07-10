Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,845 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

