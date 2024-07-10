Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 354 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.26 and its 200-day moving average is $251.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

