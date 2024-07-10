Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,280 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

