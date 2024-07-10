Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,605 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

IP opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

