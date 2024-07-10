Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 9,564 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

