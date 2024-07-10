Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Goosehead Insurance Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
