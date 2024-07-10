Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

