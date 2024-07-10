Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after acquiring an additional 821,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,671 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

