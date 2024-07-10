Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after buying an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after buying an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

