Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

