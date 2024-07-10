Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Loews by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

