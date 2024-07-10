Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $16,424,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,382,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,134,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

