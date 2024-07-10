Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.9 %

QRVO opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

