Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 74,282 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $256.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

